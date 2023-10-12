Dragonchain Price Tops $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $42,236.71 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000849 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.
Dragonchain Token Profile
Dragonchain launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars.
