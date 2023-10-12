Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.17

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 179585 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered Driven Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.38 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,646,000 after buying an additional 1,273,280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Driven Brands by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,209 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,900,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,428,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,503,000. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

