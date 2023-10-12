DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:KSM opened at $7.67 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $200,255.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,184,819 shares in the company, valued at $9,620,730.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 41,428 shares of company stock worth $334,842 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $300,000.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

