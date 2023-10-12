DX (Group) (LON:DX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.50

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.50 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 43 ($0.53). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.52), with a volume of 1,230,263 shares trading hands.
DX (Group) Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £261.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,441.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.50.
DX (Group) Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from DX (Group)’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. DX (Group)’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.
About DX (Group)
DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, secure courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight segment comprises DX 1-Man, DX 2-Man and Logistics, and collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.
