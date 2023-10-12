Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 2.1% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.23. The company had a trading volume of 653,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,187. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The firm has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.