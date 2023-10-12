Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 192.1% from the September 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of EFT stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 84,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,754. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $12.51.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
