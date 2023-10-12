Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 192.1% from the September 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EFT stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 84,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,754. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $12.51.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

