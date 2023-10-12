Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Up 214.3% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EVT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 198,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,304. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $25.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.31.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.149 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%.

Insider Activity at Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio acquired 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,757.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,757. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.