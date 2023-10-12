Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Barclays upped their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.60.

Ecolab Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ECL stock traded down $4.14 on Thursday, hitting $165.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.