Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the September 15th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EGTYF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 105,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,524. Eguana Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eguana Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered Eguana Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Cormark lowered Eguana Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

