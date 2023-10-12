Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) Short Interest Update

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eightco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCTO. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Eightco in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eightco in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eightco in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eightco Price Performance

OCTO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,390. Eightco has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73.

Eightco Company Profile

Eightco ( NASDAQ:OCTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eightco had a negative net margin of 177.63% and a negative return on equity of 726.67%. The business had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter.

Eightco Holdings Inc provides funding solutions for e-commerce businesses in North America and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Inventory Management Solutions and Corrugated. It also manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services.

