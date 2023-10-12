Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Short Interest Update

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the September 15th total of 42,700 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 948,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELOX traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.05. 28,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.64. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.42). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -7.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Institutional Trading of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Free Report) by 238.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

