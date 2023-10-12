EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the September 15th total of 815,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.1 days.

EML Payments Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EMCHF remained flat at $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday. EML Payments has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.

EML Payments Company Profile

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking.

