Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.34. 8,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 46,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $562.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $398.65 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -14.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000.

