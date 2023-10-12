Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) vs. Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Financial Analysis

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report) and Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Services of America and Babcock International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Services of America $267.61 million N/A N/A $0.18 25.08 Babcock International Group N/A N/A N/A $0.45 10.61

Babcock International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Services of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Energy Services of America pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Babcock International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Energy Services of America pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Babcock International Group pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Energy Services of America and Babcock International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Services of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Babcock International Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Babcock International Group has a consensus target price of $480.00, indicating a potential upside of 9,920.88%. Given Babcock International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Babcock International Group is more favorable than Energy Services of America.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Services of America and Babcock International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Services of America N/A N/A N/A Babcock International Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Energy Services of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Babcock International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of Energy Services of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works. It also offers a range of electrical and mechanical installation, and repair services, including substation and switchyard, site preparation, equipment setting, pipe fabrication and installation, packaged buildings, transformers, and other ancillary works for the gas, petroleum power, chemical, water and sewer, and automotive industries. In addition, the company provides liquid pipeline and pump station construction, production facility construction, water and sewer pipeline installation, and various maintenance and repair services, as well as other services related to pipeline construction. It serves customers primarily in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. Energy Services of America Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Huntington, West Virginia.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation. It designs, procures, operates, and manages critical utility and process equipment; offers asset management, defense and maritime training, information and intelligence, equipment and system, and facilities and infrastructure services, as well as naval platforms; and designs, manufactures, and provides through-life support for mechanical and electrical systems and equipment. The company also offers naval architecture, engineering, and project management services; submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation; critical vehicle fleet management, and equipment support and training services for military and civil customers; and designs, assesses, manufactures, installs, maintains, and decommissions vehicles for police, fire and ambulance, civil service, military, and other security-focused organizations. In addition, it provides plain line track renewal services; and engineering services for track projects, signaling, telecommunications, and on-track plants. Further, the company offers critical engineering services to defense and civil customers, including pilot training, equipment support, and airbase management, as well as operates aviation fleets that provide delivering emergency services. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

