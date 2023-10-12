Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Up 283.0% in September

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 283.0% from the September 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Engie from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.
