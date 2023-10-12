ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the September 15th total of 262,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

ENGlobal stock remained flat at $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday. 111,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.77.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 229.24% and a negative net margin of 53.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ENGlobal in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of ENGlobal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 62,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter valued at $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile

Further Reading

