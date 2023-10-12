Enzyme Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for $13.64 or 0.00050876 BTC on major exchanges. Enzyme has a total market cap of $32.28 million and $811,525.65 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,369,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,365,866 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme (MLN) is an Ethereum-based token for the Enzyme platform, designed for on-chain asset management. MLN is used to pay platform usage fees and incentivize participants. The Enzyme platform is a DeFi protocol that enables users to establish, manage, and invest in decentralized on-chain investment vehicles. It was created by Mona El Isa and Reto Trinkler to simplify and democratize finance. The MLN token plays a crucial role in maintaining and operating the Enzyme platform, with some fees stored in the Enzyme treasury to fund future development.”

