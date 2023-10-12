Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the September 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

Shares of EBKDY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,937. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

