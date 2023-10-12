Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $1,543.15

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. Ethereum has a market cap of $185.57 billion and approximately $5.22 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $1,543.15 or 0.05754171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00034151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00024707 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00014934 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,253,572 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

