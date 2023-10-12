EU supply (LON:EUSP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.05

EU supply PLC (LON:EUSP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.05 ($0.22) and traded as high as GBX 18.05 ($0.22). EU supply shares last traded at GBX 18.05 ($0.22), with a volume of 14,344 shares changing hands.
EU supply Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.47 million and a P/E ratio of 30.08.
EU supply Company Profile
EU Supply Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic tender management and contract management solutions in the European Union and internationally. It owns and operates an e-procurement platform for e-sourcing, e-tendering, and contract management for the European public sector market and selected industries in the private sector.
