Euro Coin (EUROC) Price Hits $1.05

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Euro Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Euro Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00003935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Euro Coin has a market cap of $53.43 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Euro Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin was first traded on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 50,757,520 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Euro Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euro Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.