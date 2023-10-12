Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.91

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 235590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Everbridge Stock Down 6.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a market cap of $840.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Everbridge news, Director Richard A. Damore bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $246,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,399.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $225,230.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,161 shares of company stock worth $270,543 and sold 8,699 shares worth $256,423. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth $1,068,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 99,399 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 243,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

