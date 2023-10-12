Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.13

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.13 and last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 67989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Excelerate Energy by 643.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $125,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Further Reading

