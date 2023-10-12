Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.12. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 117,000 shares changing hands.

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$130 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

