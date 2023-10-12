Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,382,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,229 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Farfetch worth $268,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Farfetch by 403.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Farfetch from $4.30 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $6.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.99.

Farfetch Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FTCH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,792,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,719,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $677.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 75.72% and a negative net margin of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $572.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

