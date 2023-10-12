Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,484,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 13,671,160 shares.The stock last traded at $1.72 and had previously closed at $1.75.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Farfetch from $4.30 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.05.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 37.83% and a negative return on equity of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $572.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.89 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 33,981,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,250,000 after buying an additional 8,271,557 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,352,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 10,781.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,452,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,683,000 after buying an additional 6,393,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after buying an additional 6,376,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,422,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

