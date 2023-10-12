FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FAT Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FATBP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $15.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,515. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.91%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

