Fetch.ai (FET) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.67 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $165.38 million and approximately $10.67 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00034127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00024613 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002779 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,317,280 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

