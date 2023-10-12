Financial Comparison: Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) & Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN)

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Transphorm has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and Silicon Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -189.65% -114.30% -65.96% Silicon Laboratories 7.00% 7.36% 5.07%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50 Silicon Laboratories 1 4 5 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Transphorm and Silicon Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Transphorm currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 162.56%. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus price target of $167.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.16%. Given Transphorm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transphorm and Silicon Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $17.24 million 7.91 -$30.60 million ($0.65) -3.38 Silicon Laboratories $1.02 billion 3.60 $91.40 million $2.10 55.08

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats Transphorm on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

