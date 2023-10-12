First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Trading Down 5.2%

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.64 and last traded at $44.64. Approximately 321,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 841,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

