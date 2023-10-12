First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FQVLF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

FQVLF traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $23.20. 87,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,758. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.03.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

