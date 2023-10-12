First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDIV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.63. The stock had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,320. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.1913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 644.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 428,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 42,749 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

