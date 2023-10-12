First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stake Reduced by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.54. The stock had a trading volume of 500,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,146. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.58. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

