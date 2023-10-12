First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Stake Lessened by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,982 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.97. 45,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,759. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $41.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

