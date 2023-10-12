First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.94

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and traded as low as $10.48. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 68,447 shares.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
