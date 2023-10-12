First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.94

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and traded as low as $10.48. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 68,447 shares.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

