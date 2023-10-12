First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Down 80.8% in September

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 2,303.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCEF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

