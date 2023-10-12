First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Down 35.8% in September

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the September 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1,205.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 19,066 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,360,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,400,000.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NXTG stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,963. The company has a market cap of $382.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day moving average is $69.46.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.4007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

