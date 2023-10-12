First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Trading 0.5% Higher

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.73. Approximately 109,812 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 107,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter worth $95,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $101,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.