First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MMSC) Shares Sold by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MMSC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.49% of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 34,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF by 336.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,863,000.

Get First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MMSC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $16.62.

First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (MMSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that utilizes a multi-manager approach to provide exposure to small-cap US growth stocks. MMSC was launched on Oct 13, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MMSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.