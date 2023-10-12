First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Holdings Lifted by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up approximately 0.8% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $45.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.