First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,215. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0717 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth $189,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

