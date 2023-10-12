First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,159 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 2.6% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 357,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,256. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.97. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

