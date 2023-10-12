Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Acquires 987 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,944 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.62.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,660. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

