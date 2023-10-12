Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.73. The company had a trading volume of 478,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,222. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.83. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.08 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

