Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 860 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises approximately 1.2% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 26.7% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 170,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.36. 368,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,103. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.26 and a 52-week high of $210.98. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.07.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

