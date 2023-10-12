Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.48. The stock had a trading volume of 216,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,342. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $166.93 and a 52-week high of $222.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.55.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

