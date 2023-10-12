Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Stock Performance

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for lithium, silver, and gold properties. The company has 100% interests in the Zoro Lithium project that consists of 16 claims covering an area of approximately 3,003 hectares located in the Snow Lake, Manitoba; the Winston property that consists of 140 unpatented mining claims and 2 patented Ivanhoe and Emporia lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,800 acres located in Sierra County, New Mexico; and the Lac Simard South property comprising 60 claims covering an area of approximately 3,485 hectares located in the Province of Quebec.

