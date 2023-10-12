Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Fortive accounts for about 1.4% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 95,666.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,389,000 after acquiring an additional 88,571,169 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 61,103.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Fortive by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,798,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,299,000 after buying an additional 3,168,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $193,761,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,001,000 after buying an additional 1,248,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Down 1.4 %

FTV traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $76.10. 1,003,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,578. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.71. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $57.43 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTV. TD Cowen raised their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

