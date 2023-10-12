Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Trading Up 5.6%

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 212,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 94,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company has a current ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$164.45 million, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.47.

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

