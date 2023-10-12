Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE) Shares Up 3.6%

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 193,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,217,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Fresh Vine Wine Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Fresh Vine Wine alerts:

Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Fresh Vine Wine had a negative net margin of 774.68% and a negative return on equity of 227.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Vine Wine

Institutional Trading of Fresh Vine Wine

In related news, major shareholder Css Llc/Il sold 132,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $51,691.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 249,422 shares of company stock valued at $108,594 over the last three months. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Fresh Vine Wine stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VINE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 112,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. GTS Securities LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Fresh Vine Wine at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresh Vine Wine

(Get Free Report)

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc produces and sells low-carb and low-calorie wines in the United States and Puerto Rico. Its wine varietals include Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, and Sparkling Rosé. The company sells its products through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Vine Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Vine Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.